Bigg Boss Telugu 3: Check how you can vote online for your favourite contestant

Just like Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss, the Telugu version of the popular reality show too is quite popular amongst its fans. Every year, the show starts either in the first or the second week of June and yet again the different participants were locked inside the house during Bigg Boss Telugu season 3. The present season of the show will be hosted by Tollywood King Nagarjuna Akkineni. Just like every other season, this year too, the voting process will be the method how the winner will be decided however, there will have been a few changes that have been made by the makers.

How to vote for Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants?

The previous seasons of the show had audience using the Google voting system to vote for their favourite contestant. However, this year it wouldn’t be the same. Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will have phone call voting system and a voting system through HotStar. Not just this, another change was made when only celebrity contestants were included in the participant list and not the commoners. The show is finally on-AIR and te 15 contestants have been locked inside the controversial house by the host.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 Contestant List

The list of contestants for this season includes TV hosts Sreemukhi, ‘Teenmaar’ Savitri, actors Hema, Ali Reza, Ravikrishna, Himaja Reddy, Rohini Noni, Punarnavi Bhupalam, celebrity couple Varun Sandesh-Vithika Sheru, singer Rahul Sipligunj, choreographer Baba Bhasker, journalist Jaffar Babu, internet sensations Mahesh Vitta and Ashu Reddy.

Where to watch Bigg Boss Telugu 3?



For those who wish to watch the show on Television, will be broadcast on Star Maa, the Telugu entertainment channel of Star TV and will last for 100 days.

How to watch Bigg Boss Telugu 3 online?



For those who do not have access to Television can also enjoy the reality show hosted by Nagarjuna. It will also be telecasted on the HotStar app where the fans can get minute by minute updates about all the participants.

Ever since the announcement of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, it got surrounded by many controversies that even tried to hamper the launch date. However, the makers were keen to premiere the show on the scheduled date and time without any delay due to any reason.

