Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Fate of 15 seats in UP, Bihar to be decided in Phase 3 today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 : The polling for phase 3 of the general elections to decide the fate of 1,351 candidates is taking place today. Voting is being held across 94 seats across 12 states and union territories. Eight candidates from Betul seat of Madhya Pradesh, where the election was to be held in the second phase but was postponed to the third following the death of the BSP candidate, the EC said in a statement. In the third phase, Gujarat has the maximum of 658 nomination forms from 26 parliamentary constituencies, followed by Maharashtra with 519 nominations from 11 seats, according to the EC.

Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav is also in the fray in this phase from the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency. Yadav is currently the MP from this seat and is all set to face BJP's Thakur Jaiveer Singh and BSP's Shiv Pratap Yadav. Meanwhile, in Agra BJP hopes to maintain a hat trick by fielding Union Minister SP Singh Baghel. SP has fielded Suresh Chandra Kadam to fight the Lok Sabha elections. Suresh Kadam is currently serving as Sardhana MLA.

In Bihar's Madhepur, the contest is between JDU's Dinesh Chandra Yadav RJD's Professor Kumar Chandradeep. Khagaria will witness the battle between LJP-RV's Rajesh Verma and CPI-M Sanjay Kumar Kushwaha. It will be interesting to watch who wins this seat.

Other than Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, states like Assam, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Goa, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and West Bengal will also be heading to polls in this phase.

Here is a list of constituencies heading to polls in Uttar Pradesh in Phase 3

Sambhal Hathras Agra Fatehpur Sikri Firozabad Mainpuri Etah Badaun Aonla Bareilly

List of seats heading to polls in Bihar

Jhanjharpur Supaul Araria Madhepura Khagaria

Lok Sabha elections 2024

Notably, the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.

Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1, respectively.

