Kareena Kapoor, Riddhima welcome Alia Bhatt to family; Karisma Kapoor, KJo congratulate newlyweds

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/RANBIRFANBASE Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are officially Mr and Mrs Kapoor! The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Ranbir's Vastu residence. Kisses, smiles and laughter, that's what Ralia's intimate wedding moments were all about. After getting married, the new bride took to Instagram and shared dreamy wedding pics with Ranbir. She wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

Welcoming Alia to the family, Ranbir Kapoor's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a warming note for her sister-in-law. She wrote, "Couldn’t have asked for a better addition to our family! @aliaabhatt We love you and can’t wait to be a part of this incredible journey you both have embarked on! Welcome to the family my precious girl -But you always were a part of it."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "Our hearts are full...welcome to the family my darling Alia."

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KAREENA KAPOOR Kareena Kapoor's Instagram Story

Karan Johar congratulated Alia Bhatt and his son-in-law Ranbir Kapoor in a heartfelt note. The filmmaker wrote, "It’s days like this that we live for …where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion….. overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart… my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere … Ranbir ! I love you… now and forever!You are now my son in law... badhai ho and here’s to decades of ख़ुशियाँ." Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are man and wife on Wikipedia. See here

Karisma too shared an adorable picture with Alia and Ranbir as she congratulated them. "Congratulations to this gorgeous couple, wish you both a lifetime of happiness and more #familylove #merebhaikishaadihai," she wrote.

