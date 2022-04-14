Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's FIRST PHOTOS, just married couple makes public appearance

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV/ JOYEETA MITRA Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for pictures after marriage

Newly married couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt posed for photographs as husband and wife on the evening of April 14. Earlier in the day, The two tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in Vastu building in Pali Hill, Mumbai. Ranbir's extended Kapoor family and the Bhatts were seen arriving at the wedding venue in traditional attires as the media gathered outside snapped them inside their cars After sealing their love in the holy bond of matrimony during the early evening, Ranbir and Alia graciously posed for the camerapersons outside the Vastu building.

Alia looked like the perfect bride in a saree. The heavy necklace caught everyone's attention in her royal wedding look. Ranbir complemented her in a white sherwani with a turban. They surely look like a match made in heaven. The couple did a photoshoot in the terrace before appearing in front of the media. In one of the images from the rooftop, Ranbir lovingly kisses Alia on the cheek. As they arrived outside Vastu building, they were greeted by fans and paparazzi. Ranbir swept Alia off her feet after posing for photographs.

Image Source : INDIA TV/ JOYEETA MITRA Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor pose for pictures after marriage

Image Source : INDIA TV/ JOYEETA MITRA Ranbir Kapoor sweeps Alia Bhatt off her feet!

Earlier, it was revealed by Ranbir and Alia's wedding planners that their marriage ceremony was an intimate one. On Instagram, Wedding Planning Service weddingbymeher posted, "The super intimate and not at all fat Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding! We are excited to see the wedding unfold with mehendi ceremony yesterday, now friends and family members including #neetukapoor #riddhima Kapoor, #ShaheenBhatt, #SoniRazdan and others, are arriving at #ranbirkapoor place. Looking forward to couple tying the knot An intimate affair, with only 50 guests in attendance, including only family members and close friends (sic)."

An old photograph of the couple with Neetu Kapoor accompanied this post.

In media reports, it has been revealed that Ranbir and Alia will be hosting a grand reception for the film industry on April 17. Following this, they will jet off for their honeymoon, reportedly in South Africa.

On the movies front, Ranbir and Alia will be coming together on the big screen in Brahmastra- Part 1, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Ranbir's character is Shiva and Alia plays Isha in the adventure film. It is set for September 9 release in cinema halls.