Kapoors seal it with a kiss! Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share FIRST photos from intimate wedding

Mr and Mrs Kapoor's first wedding pics are out! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have finally tied the knot. Making it official, the couple took to their social media and blessed our feeds with love. Alia Bhatt shared dreamy wedding pictures with Ranbir and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

"With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the actress added.

The intimate wedding ceremony took place on April 14 in the presence of family members and close friends, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, among others at couple's Vastu residence. Ranbir and Alia, fondly called Ralia, took the pheras after the latter's grandfather arrived.

Their Haldi ceremony was held this morning, followed by 'chooda ceremony', while the mehendi was held on April 13.