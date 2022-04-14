Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are married! Meet the new Mr and Mrs Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are married

The day we all had been waiting for has finally arrived. After weeks of speculation, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14. The wedding ceremony took place at their Bandra residence, Vastu, with only close family members and friends in attendance. The couple took the pheras after Alia's grandfather arrived. The newly wed will pose for pictures after 7 pm today.

A Haldi ceremony was held this morning, followed by 'chooda ceremony' ahead of the wedding, while the mehendi was held on April 13. Among the guests were Ranbir's cousins Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, couple's best friends Ayan Mukerji and Karan Johar. Shweta Bachchan, who is married to Ranbir's cousin Nikhil Nanda, was also there with her daughter Navya. ALSO READ: Its official! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now married | LIVE Updates

After remaining tight-lipped about the wedding date, the mother-daughter duo, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni on Wednesday confirmed that Ranbir and Alia will be getting married today (April 14) at Vastu. Calling Alia 'the best', Neetu said, "Kal shaadi Hai". Also, Riddhima showered love on her sister-in-law as she said "Bahut cute hai yaar (Alia), doll jaisi."

The baraat procession of members of the Kapoor family reportedly moved from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's lovestory Timeline: From childhood crush to fairytale romance

Also, it was reported, that for 'joota churai' ritual, Ranbir had set aside a budget of Rs 1 Lakh for Alia's gang.