Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are man and wife on Wikipedia. See here

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt

Tinsel town's most anticipated wedding is finally over as Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have tied the knot and are now officially husband and wife. The intimate wedding ceremony took place in the presence of family members and close friends, including Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Luv Ranjan, Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji, among others. Even before the couple made it insta-official, Wikipedia had already declared Ranbir and Alia as man and wife.



Image Source : WIKIPEDIA Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wikipedia

Ranbir-Alia's wedding

The much-in-love couple married on April 14 at Ranbir's Vastu residence. Ranbir and Alia, fondly called Ralia, took the pheras after latter's grandfather arrived. Their Haldi ceremony was held this morning, followed by 'chooda ceremony' ahead of the wedding. Their pre-wedding festivities included a special pooja and mehendi ceremony which were conducted on Wednesday (April 13).

Making it official, Alia Bhatt shared mushy pictures from their intimate wedding and wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married."

"With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia," the actress added. It's official! Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now married | LIVE Updates

For the unversed, Ranbir and Alia had fallen in love with each other on the sets of their upcoming film 'Brahmastra'. The two made their first appearance as a couple at Sonam Kapoor's wedding reception in 2018.