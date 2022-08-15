Kangana Ranaut celebrates Independence Day with cannula in arm as she recovers from dengue

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANGANA RANAUT Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut who earlier this week informed her fans and followers that she is suffering from dengue celebrated 75 years of India's independence with great zeal and enthusiasm. The actress took to her Instagram stories and shared two videos in which she can be seen with the Indian flag. Kangana shared a small note revealing that even though she couldn't leave her room because of her illness, the spirit of Independence Day had taken over her.

In the first video, Kangana can be seen sitting on her sofa as she waves the Indian flag. She captioned the video, "Happy Independence Day to all”. Her next Instagram Stories featured a picture of her in bed, with a cannula in her arm. She captioned it, "Couldn't get out of my room lekin the spirit of national celebration has taken over me in the most empowering way. From my home staff, nurses and gardeners all congratulating each other, I heard Honourable Prime Minister speech this Morning."

She also shared that she watched Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. Alongside the image of her arm with a cannula, she added, "They say one person can change the world, stands true for our Prime Minister @narendramodi ji never in my life I saw such an euphoria of nationalism, duty and optimism for future among people. Probably one such gigantic consciousness is what we call avatar.. those who can not only rise but also uplift not hundreds or thousands but entire humanity...Jai Hind."

For the unversed, Kangana is currently gearing up for her upcoming film Emergency. After Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, Kangana has once again donned the director's hat for Emergency. A few days ago, she unveiled the first look teaser of the film. She captioned the post, "Presenting ‘Her’who was called Sir. #Emergency shoot begins."

About Emergency

Emergency, as the title suggests, is all about the state of internal emergency declared by Indira Gandhi on June 25, 1975. It lasted till March 21, 1977, when the Janata Party was voted to power in a historic election. Apart from directing the film, she will also be seen playing the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Previously, Kangana has played the late former Tamil Nadu chief minister J. Jayalalitha in Thalaivi and Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi in Manikarnika. The film dialogues are by Ritesh Shah, who was previously associated with celebrated films such as Kahaani, Pink, Raid and Airlift. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Kangana Ranaut's upcoming films

Apart from Emergency, Kangana will also be seen in Tejas in which she portrays the role of an Indian Air-force Officer. She will also be making her debut as a producer with her next production venture Tiku weds Sheru starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Avneet Kaur in the lead roles. The film is slated to stream exclusively on Amazon prime video.

