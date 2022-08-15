Alia Bhatt wishes her 'wonder-Astra' Ayan Mukerji on his birthday with adorable post; see pics

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ALIA BHATT Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukerji

Alia Bhatt recently returned from her babymoon after spending quality time with her husband Ranbir Kapoor. Alia never fails to make every occasion special for her loved ones and Monday was one such day when she took to Instagram and penned an adorable birthday wish for her dear friend Ayan Mukerji. Alia shared a couple of pictures with her Brahmastra director and wrote, "happy birthday my wonder-Astra. You amaze me everyday! I love you so much. Love and light for life baby."

Take a look:

The pictures were from Brahmastra shooting days. In no time, Alia's post was bombarded with sweet wishes from her fans and followers. One of them wrote, "This is so cute." Another said, "Happy Birthday Ayan."

Brahmastra is extremely special for Ranbir and Alia as the two fell in love with each other during the shoot of the film.

Karan Johar also wished the director through a heartfelt post. Sharing a picture with Ayan he wrote, "Love is such a strong feeling and emotion… it can be divided and yet felt in abundance… I love you Ayan and feel protective about you as much as i do for my twins…. I know the decade( a whole decade) of work you have put into your film BRAHMASTRA … I have never seen anyone dedicate most of their professional lives to one project the way you have … What tomorrow or rather the 9th of September holds for us we can’t predict at this moment! But your commitment and hard work is already a victory! You just fly! Just soar! Just keep aiming high! Dreams are a reality if you truly believe them and I know you do! Your dream is your labour of love the world will see soon! Love you my child! And oh ya! Happy birthday!!!!! (red heart emojis and fire emojis)”

About Brahmastra

Brahmastra Part One: Shiva is an upcoming trilogy film, which is slated to release on September 9, 2022 across five different languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Naga Chaitanya in prominent roles. Brahmastra was in limelight from the very day it was announced and it took over four years to get the production work done for this film. Now after much delay due to various reasons, the movie is ready to hit the theatres on September 9 in 2D and 3D.

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

On the work front, Alia will be seen in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which is being helmed by none other than Karan Johar. 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', also featuring veteran stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, is set to arrive in cinema halls on February 10, 2023. Apart from this, the actress is soon going to mark her major Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone.

