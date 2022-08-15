Mahesh Babu's new rugged look leaves his wife Namrata Shirodkar drooling, calls him 'too hot'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's wife and former actress-model Namrata Shirodkar showered praise on her husband's recent picture. The South superstar took to his social media and posted a monochrome photo in a new rugged look with stubble and long hair. Namrata, on the other hand, reposted Mahesh Babu's pic and appreciated his look in the caption. She wrote, "And you're looking too hot!!" While actor did not give much detail about the look, his fans speculated that this new look is for his forthcoming action entertainer, SSMB28.

Mahesh Babu's post

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mahesh Babu shared the picture and wrote, "Loving this new vibe...". In the picture, he is wearing a white Henley T-shirt and his hair was styled in a hip manner. The post garnered love and attention from a lot of his fans with many leaving hearts and fire emojis in post's comment section.

Mahesh Babu's 47th birthday

On August 9, Mahesh Babu celebrated his 47th birthday. On his special day, his family and fans wished the actor in the sweetest way possible. Namrata shared, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always."

For the unversed, Namrata and Mahesh met on the sets of their movie 'Vamsi' in 2000 and later began dating. They got married in February 2005 during the shooting of 'Athadu'. The duo has two children, daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and son Gautham Ghattamaneni. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar pens awwdorable birthday note, says 'you light up my world'

Mahesh Babu's work front

The South superstar was last seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' The film directed by Parasuram, also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Released on May 12, the actioner has exceeded all expectations and became one of the biggest hits in Mahesh's career. SVP is about the banking system and stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu's love interest. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is billed to be a commercial drama.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu thanks his 'super fans' for birthday wishes, says he is 'blessed beyond measure'

Next, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have reunited for the upcoming project SSMB28. The film will arrive in theatres in 2023. Reportedly, Mahesh and Srinivas are collaborating after 12 long years and Pooja Hegde will play the leading lady in the film.

