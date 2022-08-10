Mahesh Babu thanks his 'super fans' for birthday wishes, says he is 'blessed beyond measure'

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Mahesh Babu

As superstar Mahesh Babu celebrated his 47th birthday on Tuesday, his near and dear ones took to social media to shower love and wishes. Elated by the same, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and thanked everyone. He wrote, "Dear family, friends, well-wishers and my super fans. Thank you for all your kind wishes. Blessed beyond measure and grateful for all the love you continue to send my way. It's been a great year so far and I look forward to what's to come."

On his special day, his family and fans wished the actor in the sweetest way possible. However, the best wish arrived from his wife Namrata Shirodhkar, who shared a solo picture of the South superstar and wrote that 'he lit up her world like nobody else.' Taking to her Instagram, the former actress wrote, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always."

Pokiri re-released on Mahesh Babu's birthday

On the celebratory occasion, a special screening of South superstar's 2006 romantic action entertainer Pokiri was organised. The film featured Ileana D'Cruz, Prakash Raj in lead roles while Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde appear in supportive roles. Produced by Jagannadh and Manjula Ghattamaneni, the plot of the film revolved around a local goon whose killer instincts earn him not only his girlfriend's disapproval and a corrupt cop's enmity but also a riff with a wanted don. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu Birthday: Fans celebrate 'Prince of Telugu cinema' special day like a festival

The proceeds from the screenings will go towards funding the education and heart operations of children being carried out by the Mahesh Babu Foundation.

Mahesh Babu's work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu, was last seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' The film directed by Parasuram, also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Released on May 12, the actioner has exceeded all expectations and became one of the biggest hits in Mahesh's career. SVP is about the banking system and stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu's love interest. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is billed to be a commercial drama. ALSO READ: Bill Gates follows Mahesh Babu on social media, shares pic with actor and Namrata Shirodkar

Next, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have reunited for the upcoming project SSMB28. The film will arrives in theatres in 2023.

