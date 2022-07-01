Bill Gates follows Mahesh Babu on social media, shares pic with actor and Namrata Shirodkar

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu, Bill Gates and Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar recently met billionaire Bill Gates in New York. Post which the Microsoft co-founder started following Telugu superstar on his official Instagram and Twitter accounts. Not just this, he also tweeted about 'running into' the couple, as he shared their photo. In the picture, Mahesh, Bill Gates and Namrata can be seen standing next to each other as they pose together. The businessman also had a special message for the couple, who are on a family holiday in the US.

Bill Gates' tweet

The American businessman retweeted the photo that Mahesh shared and wrote, "Being in New York is always fun – you never know who you’ll run into. It was great meeting you and Namrata!"

Bill Gates has recently started to follow Mahesh Babu on his official Instagram and Twitter accounts. Bill Gates only follows one Telugu star on social media, and that is Mahesh. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's perfect family pic with Namrata Shirodkar from son Gautam's graduation is about love

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Mahesh had taken to Twitter to share a picture with Bill Gates. Describing him as 'one of the greatest visionaries', the actor wrote, "Had the pleasure of meeting Mr. @BillGates! One of the greatest visionaries this world has seen and yet the most humble! Truly an inspiration.

Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar on Vacation

The Telugu superstar and Namrata are on a family holiday in the US with their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and son Gautham Ghattamaneni. They started their trip from Germany, then Italy and are currently in NYC. The couple had been sharing pictures from their vacation. Earlier, Mahesh took to his Instagram handle and posted a lovey-dovey selfie with Namrata. The lovebirds were twinning in black. He captioned the post, "Summer air, freedom and us! #MomentsInMilan." ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar meet Bill Gates in New York; Rana Daggubati's reaction is priceless

Mahesh Babu's work front

The actor was recently seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' The film directed by Parasuram, also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Released on May 12, the film has exceeded all expectations and became one of the biggest hits in Mahesh's career. The film is about the banking system and stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu's love interest. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is billed to be a commercial drama.

Next, he will soon start filming 'SSMB28' under Trivikram Srinivas' direction.