Mahesh Babu Birthday: Fans celebrate 'Prince of Telugu cinema' special day like a festival

Mahesh Babu Birthday: South superstar celebrates his 47th birthday today and it looks like a festival on social media. The versatile actor, who is known for his remarkable contributions in Telugu cinema, is also a producer and philanthropist. He enjoys an immense fan following not just in south but worldwide. Having made his acting debut as a child artist in 1979, Mahesh quit acting to focus on his studies. He returned to the screen after nine years as a lead in 'Raja Kumarudu' opposite Bollywood beauty Preity Zinta.

One of the good-looking actors of the Telugu film industry, Mahesh Babu is also known as the 'Greek God of Tollywood.' On his special day, his fans from all around the nation created the hashtags #MaheshBabuBirthday #HBDSuperstarMahesh and showered love on one charming actor of the Telugu industry. From fans to celebrities, everyone is wishing the Mahesh Babu with heartfelt notes, throwback videos and photos. Take a look

Mahesh is popularly known as Prince in south industry and he got married to former beauty queen Namrata Shirodkar. Mahesh and Namrata are blessed with two kids, a daughter named Sitara and son named Gautham Krishna. The actor keep treating his fans by sharing glimpse of his personal life through social media accounts. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu Birthday: Pokiri's re-release creates history with a massive turn out at global scale

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu, was last seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' The film directed by Parasuram, also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Released on May 12, the actioner has exceeded all expectations and became one of the biggest hits in Mahesh's career. SVP is about the banking system and stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu's love interest. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is billed to be a commercial drama.

Next, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have reunited for the upcoming project SSMB28. The film will arrives in theatres in 2023.

