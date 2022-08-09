Mahesh Babu Birthday: Pokiri's re-release creates history with a massive turn out at global scale

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@RAMESHLAUS Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu turned 47 today! On the celebratory occasion, a special screening of South superstar's 2006 romantic action entertainer Pokiri was organised. Usually, special shows take place only at one or two locations but Mahesh Babu starrer has created history for having the highest number of shows as fans have organised a mammoth 200 plus screens across the globe. The Puri Jagannadh's directorial has showcased Mahesh Babu in an altogether different avatar.

Pokiri featured Ileana D'Cruz, Prakash Raj in lead roles while Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Sayaji Shinde appear in supportive roles. Produced by Jagannadh and Manjula Ghattamaneni, the plot of the film revolved around a local goon whose killer instincts earn him not only his girlfriend's disapproval and a corrupt cop's enmity but also a riff with a wanted don.

Interestingly, the movie, which was released almost 17 years ago, has opened to a never-before response at the box office. Reportedly, the tickets for the same were sold out within a few minutes of being available. There are distributors as well to every area to ensure a smooth release. Interestingly, people in abroad, especially in US are excited to watch the film on the silver screen. ALSO READ: Bill Gates follows Mahesh Babu on social media, shares pic with actor and Namrata Shirodkar

For the unversed, the distributors have decided to donate the entire remuneration of Pokiri special shows to Help Children’s Heart Operations and Education for Poor kids through MB Foundation.

Superstar fans are making huge arrangements to make the screenings memorable with massive celebrations. They are surely setting a new benchmark for special show not just in Telugu cinema but also in Indian cinema. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu's perfect family pic with Namrata Shirodkar from son Gautam's graduation is about love

Latest Entertainment News