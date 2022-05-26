Mahesh Babu's perfect family pic with Namrata Shirodkar from son Gautam's graduation is about love

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu's post

Mahesh Babu along with his family flew to Germany for a vacation after the success of actor's latest release 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' Well, in the foreign land, the family has got a reason to celebrate as Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodhkar's son Gautam passed his high school with flying colours. As his 10th results were out today and Gautam's proud parents took to their social media to dedicate a special post to their son.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Mahesh Babu shared a perfect family picture with his wife Namrata and kids Gautama and Sitara. "Celebrating GG’s high school graduation at @brennersparkhotel! Proud of you @gautamghattamaneni!! Here's to many more!" the Telugu superstar captioned. The selfie was taken by Mahesh Babu as all the family members smiled for the camera. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu wants to follow his wife Namrata Shirodkar on...

On the other hand, Shirodkar wrote "He’s done it… on his own!! His grade 10 results are out and he’s aced all his subjects! I’m so so happy and proud of you, my little baby boy. Another new phase.. another new challenge awaits you .. but you will be ready just like you did now!! You will soar higher and higher only to fly and glide smoothly into what we call the reality of life! We are always with you but now you take charge of your path.. and I only want to bless you and make sure you’re the king of your destiny. Keep making us proud. We love you GG".

Mahesh Babu-Namrata's personal front

Namrata met Mahesh Babu on the sets of the 2000 Telugu hit Vamsi. The two spent some quality time on the sets of the film and by the end of the shooting, it is said that they had begun dating each other. After being in a relationship for four years, the couple tied the knot on February 10, 2005 and welcomed their firstborn, Gautam, in 2006 and daughter Sitara was born in 2012.

Mahesh Babu's professional front

The actor was recently seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' The film directed by Parasuram, also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Interestingly, the film has managed to enter the Rs 200 crore club at the box office. Released on May 12, the film has exceeded all expectations and became one of the biggest hits in Mahesh's career. 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu starrer enters ₹200 crore club in 12 days

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is about the banking system and stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu's love interest. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is billed to be a commercial drama.