Mahesh Babu wants to follow his wife Namrata Shirodkar on...

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu, who is busy promoting his upcoming film 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata', took part in a viral Twitter #Whatshappening trend, which saw him answer some of the most frequently asked questions on the microblogging site. As the team put forward some lighthearted Twitter questionnaires, including who he would like to follow on the platform, Mahesh's instant answer was that he would want to see his wife Namrata Shirodkar on Twitter, so he could follow her.

When asked how Mahesh Babu would describe the upcoming commercial drama 'Sarkaru Vaari Pata' in a tweet. The actor replied that fans will have a blast in the theatres. This is the first time the Telugu star has gone to such lengths to promote a film, as he is typically an introverted actor who simply does his job and disappears. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu says 'Bollywood can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time'

Meanwhile, Mahesh Babu recently made a statement at the trailer launch of Adivi Sesh's 'Major'. The actor, who has been asked about his plans of starring in Bollywood films on several occasions, said that "Bollywood cannot afford" him. "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi. But I think they can't afford me. I don't want to waste my time. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier," he said.

About 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

The much-awaited movie 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', directed by Parasuram, is on a record-breaking spree, as the trailer has gained millions of views on YouTube, within a few hours of its release. Starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh as the lead pair, the movie will release on May 12. The film is said to release on 603 screens in US.