'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu starrer inches closer to ₹200 crore club

Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata is all set to enter the Rs. 200 crore club at the box office. The film directed by Parasuram had a solid second weekend with massive collections in domestic and overseas regions. In the first 11 days of its release, the film grossed Rs. 196.1 crore worldwide, despite reduced ticket prices in certain cities. Sarkaru Vaari Paata, which also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, garnered mixed reviews from the audience and critics.

Coming to the overseas market, the movie crosses lifetime collections of Mahesh Babu’s previous movie Sarileru Neekevvaru and becomes the biggest hit worldwide for the superstar. On Monday, the makers of Sarkaru Vaari Paata shared on Twitter that the film is inching closer to the Rs. 200 crore mark at the box office. The film has done well in the overseas market, especially in the US, where it crossed the $2million-mark on in its opening weekend. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Where to Watch, Trailer, Review, Box Office, HD download

With such a collection, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is turning out to be the biggest blockbuster in Mahesh Babu’s career and an all-time record grosser in Tollywood (regional film). Here’s SVP 11 days worldwide gross:

AP/TG - 153.8Cr

KA+ROI - 14.9Cr

Overseas - 27.4Cr

Total = 196.1Cr

About Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

The film, which was released on May 12, has exceeded all expectations and became one of the biggest hits in Mahesh's career. The action drama marks Mahesh’s comeback to the silver screen after the 2020 release 'Sarileru Neekevvaru.' The film marks Mahesh’s first collaboration with director Parasuram. Mahesh Babu's SVP director Parasuram apologises for hurting sentiments of Narasimha Swamy's devotees

Sarkaru Vaari Paata is about the banking system and stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu's love interest. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is billed to be a commercial drama.