Mahesh Babu's SVP director Parasuram apologises for hurting sentiments of Narasimha Swamy's devotees

'SVP' starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is performing well in theaters

The film was released on May 12

Mahesh Babu starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' director Parasuram, who recently visited Simhachalam Narasimha Swamy temple, apologised to the devotees for a dialogue in the movie. A part based on Narasimha Swamy has sparked controversy in one of the face-off scenes starring lead actor Mahesh Babu and antagonist Samuthirakani, where the latter, mouths a dialogue in which he compares himself to a Hindu God.

"Do you have any idea why Lord Narasimha is covered in sandalwood paste? Because the average person can't stand his 'Ugra Rupam' (extreme form). You can't stand my wildest version, either," says the villain during a confrontation with the hero.

The comparison of a villain to a sacred God has hurt the sentiments of devotees, and hence the controversy. Asked about the Narasimha Swamy dialogue, Parasuram reportedly stated that he was a big devotee of Narasimha Swamy and had visited the temple even before the film's release. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu pens touching letter for his fans as gratitude for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' success

According to the director, the dialogue in the film was not intended, and he even apologised, saying that he didn't want to hurt the devotees' feelings.

About Mahesh Babu's film

Also starring Keerthy Suresh, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' is performing well in theatres. Released on May 12, has exceeded all expectations and became one of the biggest hits in Mahesh's career. Parasuram's directorial is about the banking system and has Keerthy Suresh essaying the role of Mahesh Babu's love interest. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is billed to be a commercial drama.

Mahesh Babu, who is ecstatic about the film's box office success, expressed gratitude to his super fans, his team, and the director for providing him with such a fantastic film. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu issues clarification on 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark

