Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Accused wife Sonam Raghuvanshi gets bail by Shillong court with conditions

Shillong:

A court in Shillong on Tuesday (April 28) granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi, the main accused in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case. Notably, Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was hacked to death in May 2025, allegedly by three hitmen in his wife Sonam's presence.

What are the court's conditions?

While granting bail, the court directed that Sonam Raghuvanshi must not leave Shillong and must report to the local police station daily to mark her attendance.

The case pertains to the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi, who was killed in May last year while on his honeymoon in Shillong, Meghalaya.

Sonam, the prime accused in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case and the victim's wife, had been lodged in a jail in Shillong. The Shillong Police had arrested eight individuals, including Sonam, in connection with this case. Three other individuals involved in the case had previously been granted bail.

On June 9, 2025, the police took Sonam into custody from Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. It is pertinent to mention that Raja and Sonam had tied the knot in May last year. The couple had departed from Indore for Shillong on their honeymoon. After remaining missing for several days, Raja's body was discovered on June 2 in a valley near Shillong.

Raja's body found in a deep gorge

Raja and Sonam had arrived in Shillong on May 21 for their honeymoon after their wedding. On May 26, reports of their disappearance surfaced, prompting authorities, along with local residents, to launch an extensive search operation.

After days of searching, Raja's body was recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge at Arliang Riat Kunongrim in Umblai, near the well-known Wei Sawdong Falls in Sohra.

According to police investigations, Sonam Raghuvanshi was allegedly involved in an illicit relationship with Raj Kushwaha. The two are believed to have conspired to murder Raja, using the honeymoon as a cover to execute their plan.

Police said Raja was allegedly killed by Akash Singh Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi in Sonam's presence. In total, eight individuals have been arrested in connection with the case.

(Report: Bharat Patil)

Also Read: Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Police's 790-page chargesheet reveals Sonam's 3 failed attempts to kill husband

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