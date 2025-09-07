Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Police's 790-page chargesheet reveals Sonam's 3 failed attempts to kill husband Meghalaya Police file a 790-page chargesheet revealing a premeditated murder conspiracy by Raja Raghuvanshi’s wife and her lover during their honeymoon.

Shillong:

In a shocking development in the murder case of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, Meghalaya Police have filed a detailed 790-page chargesheet before the Judicial Magistrate First Class Court in Sohra. The chargesheet names five primary accused, including Raja’s wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, her alleged lover Raj Singh Kushwaha, and three hired assailants involved in the brutal killing during the couple’s honeymoon in Meghalaya. This chilling case, which gripped the nation, revealed a premeditated murder plot masterminded by the victim’s wife and her accomplices.

Honeymoon turns deadly: The murder plot unfolds

Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam arrived in Shillong on May 21, 2024, for their honeymoon. The couple later travelled to Sohra (Cherrapunji), but were reported missing on May 26. A week-long search involving multiple agencies led to the discovery of Raja’s decomposed body on June 2, in a gorge near Wei Sawdong Falls. Police quickly ruled out accidental death, uncovering a sinister conspiracy behind the murder.

Chargesheet details: Accused and allegations

The chargesheet, filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, accuses five individuals under Sections 103(1) (Murder), 238(a) (Criminal Conspiracy), and 61(2) (Common Intention):

Sonam Raghuvanshi (wife and prime conspirator)

Raj Singh Kushwaha (Sonam’s lover and co-conspirator)

Akash Singh Rajput (hired killer)

Vishal Singh Chauhan (hired killer)

Anand Kurmi (hired killer)

Three others—Lokendra Tomar, Balla Ahirwar, and Silome James—are charged with evidence destruction and aiding the accused. A supplementary chargesheet will be filed against them after forensic reports are finalised.

The crime: Multiple attempts before success

Investigations revealed that Sonam and Kushwaha continued their illicit affair even after Sonam’s marriage to Raja on May 11, 2024. The couple allegedly planned Raja’s murder multiple times, succeeding only on their fourth attempt near Weisawdong Falls on May 23. Three hired assailants attacked Raja with machetes while Sonam was present, then dumped his body in a gorge.

SIT and evidence

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) from East Khasi Hills pieced together the case using call records, travel history, financial transactions, and digital footprints. The post-mortem confirmed multiple head injuries inflicted by sharp weapons. The accused confessed to their roles during interrogation, helping police fast-track the case.

Family demands justice and death penalty

Raja’s elder brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi welcomed the chargesheet and demanded the death penalty for Sonam, Kushwaha, and the other accused. He also accused Sonam’s brother of supporting her legal defence despite claiming to seek justice.

Tourism industry impact

The gruesome murder shocked the residents of Sohra, a popular tourist destination. Locals and officials demanded public apologies from the victim's family and media outlets for allegedly damaging Meghalaya's image, emphasising the importance of tourism to the region.

Trial and next steps

With the chargesheet now in court, the trial is expected to commence soon. The case has drawn national attention for its brutal nature, highlighting themes of betrayal, greed, and crime concealed behind the facade of a romantic honeymoon.

This case serves as a grim reminder of how dangerous secrets and illicit relationships can have fatal consequences, even in the most scenic and peaceful locations.