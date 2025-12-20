India set new record with T20I series win against South Africa, move past Australia in elite list The Indian team put in a brilliant performance against South Africa in the fifth and final T20I of the series against South Africa. Winning the series, the Men in Blue moved past Australia in an elite list, registering a new record.

New Delhi:

The Indian team performed brilliantly against South Africa in the fifth and final T20I of the multi-format series. The two sides locked horns for the fifth clash at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, and the game saw the Men in Blue defend a target of 231, winning the game by 30 runs.

It is worth noting that a win in the fifth T20I ensures the series win for the Indian team, and winning the series, the Men in Blue went on to achieve a new record as well. The series win against South Africa was India’s 9th consecutive bilateral series win at home.

The ninth series win meant that the Men in Blue had surpassed the tally of Australia, who had eight bilateral series wins at home to their name. Interestingly, the third place in the list is also held by the Indian team, with seven consecutive series wins at home.

India skipper speaks series win

After securing the win in the fifth game, India's skipper, Suryakumar Yadav, took the lead and discussed the significance of the performance, stating that it perfectly reflected the brand of cricket they were aiming to play. He also talked about his performance and hoped that they can find his form in the upcoming assignments.

"Brand of cricket we wanted to play was the same, result is in front of us. This [intent-laden effort] was missing, glad we were able to replicate. Wanted to bowl Bumrah one over in PP, one in middle post-drinks and then in the end. We were challenged, but this game is about how you come back. Good challenging series, we did what we could. Only thing is we couldn't find Surya the batter, I think he's missing somewhere. But he'll come back strong. As a leader, very pleased with how the series went,” Suryakumar Yadav said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

