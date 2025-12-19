Hardik Pandya slams second-fastest fifty for India during IND vs SA 5th T20I, goes past Abhishek Sharma Hardik Pandya turned on his beast mode as he slammed a spectacular knock during the fifth and final T20I of the series against South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Hardik Pandya registered a major milestone as he smashed the second-fastest century by an Indian player in the history of T20I cricket during the fifth match against South Africa on Friday, December 19.

Hardik slammed his second half-century of the series as he turned on his beast mode in the final match of the series at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

He toyed with the South African bowlers all around the park in Ahmedabad and got to his half-ton off just 16 balls. This is now the second-fastest fifty by an Indian player in T20I cricket after Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball half-ton. This is better than the 17-ball effort of Abhishek Sharma.

Fastest fifties for India in T20Is (in balls):

12 - Yuvraj Singh vs ENG, Durban, 2007 WC

16 - Hardik Pandya vs SA, Ahmedabad, 2025*

17 - Abhishek Sharma vs ENG, Wankhede, 2025

18 - KL Rahul vs SCO, Dubai, 2021

18 - Suryakumar Yadav vs SA, Guwahati, 2022