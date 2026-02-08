'Disappointing': Vikrant Massey breaks silence on his 'replacement' from Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana Vikrant Massey denied reports of being replaced in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, calling the rumours "disappointing" and clarifying he was never part of the film.

New Delhi:

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films of 2026. The mythological epic features a star-studded cast including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and others. Recently, reports surfaced online claiming that Vikrant Massey had been replaced by actor Raghav Juyal in the film's cast.

On Sunday, National Award-winning actor Vikrant Massey slammed reports of his replacement and clarified that he was never part of the film. He also called the claims "disappointing."

Vikrant Massey breaks silence on his 'replacement' from Ramayana casting

In his Instagram story, he wrote, "Ok. To put the rumours to rest. I never was a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. The many media portals reporting about my supposed "replacement" should've done the requisite background check (sic)." He also added, "Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie all the very best. Love (sic)." Take a look below:

(Image Source : VIKRANT MASSEY'S INSTAGRAM STORY.)Screengrab taken from Vikrant Massey's Instagram story.

Ramayana: Cast and release timeline

Nitesh Tiwari's directorial Ramayana features an ensemble cast, including Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, KGF star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and others.

The makers of the film have decided to release it in two parts: Ramayana Part 1 will release during Diwali 2026, while Part 2 will hit screens in Diwali 2027. Ramayana is produced by Namit Malhotra and the film's music is composed by legendary musicians AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer.

Vikrant Massey's work front

The 38-year-old actor Vikrant Massey was last seen in Santosh Singh's film Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan alongside Shanaya Kapoor. The romantic drama also marks the Bollywood debut of Shanaya Kapoor. Talking about Vikrant's upcoming project, he will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's O' Romeo in a special appearance.

In his acting career so far, Massey has featured in hit films and series. His famous films include 12th Fail, Sector 36, Haseen Dillruba and Chhapaak.

