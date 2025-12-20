Live Itanagar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: Counting of votes underway Itanagar Municipal Corporation Results 2025 LIVE: In the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, 24,604 voters exercised their franchise out of 47,877 electors, registering a turnout of 51.39 per cent.

Itanagar:

The counting of votes for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) election is underway, with results expected ward by ward through the day. The civic polls, held earlier this week, saw a voter turnout of just over 51 per cent in Itanagar, while rural areas of Arunachal Pradesh recorded much higher participation. Arunachal Pradesh is set to know the outcome of its civic elections today as counting begins for zilla parishad, gram panchayat and municipal bodies. In the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, 24,604 voters exercised their franchise out of 47,877 electors, registering a turnout of 51.39 per cent. Across the state, panchayat polls witnessed a strong response with nearly 75 per cent voting. The elections, covering 16 IMC wards and eight Pasighat Municipal Council wards, were largely peaceful, barring a few minor incidents that led to repolling in select areas on December 18.

The BJP has already secured several seats unopposed, including four IMC wards, giving it an early edge ahead of the final results.

Stay tuned with India TV for all the live updates on Itanagar Municipal Corporation results 2025...