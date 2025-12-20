Advertisement
  Live Itanagar Municipal Corporation Election Results 2025: Counting of votes underway

Itanagar Municipal Corporation Results 2025 LIVE: In the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, 24,604 voters exercised their franchise out of 47,877 electors, registering a turnout of 51.39 per cent.

Itanagar:

The counting of votes for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) election is underway, with results expected ward by ward through the day. The civic polls, held earlier this week, saw a voter turnout of just over 51 per cent in Itanagar, while rural areas of Arunachal Pradesh recorded much higher participation. Arunachal Pradesh is set to know the outcome of its civic elections today as counting begins for zilla parishad, gram panchayat and municipal bodies. In the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, 24,604 voters exercised their franchise out of 47,877 electors, registering a turnout of 51.39 per cent. Across the state, panchayat polls witnessed a strong response with nearly 75 per cent voting. The elections, covering 16 IMC wards and eight Pasighat Municipal Council wards, were largely peaceful, barring a few minor incidents that led to repolling in select areas on December 18.

The BJP has already secured several seats unopposed, including four IMC wards, giving it an early edge ahead of the final results.

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    17 arrested for disrupting Panchayat polling in Bichom

    Arunachal Pradesh Police have arrested 17 people, including a gram panchayat member (GPM) candidate, in connection with the disruption of panchayat polling at the Besai polling station in Bichom district. According to police, 15 people were taken into custody on Wednesday, in addition to two who were detained on the original day of polling. This brings the total number of arrests to 17 out of 20 accused, with action yet to be taken against the remaining three. 

  • 9:41 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Electronic voting machines being used in Itanagar

    For the Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) and Pasighat Municipal Council (PMC), electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been used while ballot papers are being counted for the panchayat poll, he said.

  • 8:30 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes begins under tight security

    Counting of votes has begun for the 16 wards of the Itanagar Municipal Corporation, along with the Pasighat Municipal Council and panchayat seats across the state. The process is being carried out under tight security arrangements. 

  • 8:01 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes begins in Itanagar

    Itanagar municipal corporation results 2025 live: The counting of votes for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation election began today amid tight security arrangements. 

  • 7:59 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    CM Pema Khandu extends best wishes as Arunachal Counts votes

    As counting of votes gets underway today for the Panchayat and Municipal elections across Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu conveyed his best wishes to all the candidates in the fray. Emphasising the importance of local self-governance, he expressed hope that grassroots democracy in the state would continue to grow stronger through active public participation.

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    All eyes on Itanagar Municipal Corporation results

    Counting will continue through the day for 16 Itanagar Municipal Corporation wards, along with Pasighat Municipal Council and panchayat seats. Final results are expected to clarify the political picture in urban Arunachal Pradesh.

  • 7:15 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Repolling conducted smoothly

    Repolling was conducted on December 18 in select polling stations, including areas in Namsai, Bichom, Tirap and Kamle districts, following reports of disturbances. Officials said the repolling passed off peacefully.

  • 7:02 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    BJP wins 58 zilla parishad seats unopposed across Arunachal Pradesh , 4 in Itanagar

    The ruling BJP has already won 58 zilla parishad seats unopposed across the state. In Itanagar Municipal Corporation, four wards were also secured by BJP candidates without a contest.

  • 7:01 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Arunachal Pradesh panchayat election voter turnout

    Across Arunachal Pradesh, panchayat elections saw a strong turnout of 74.92 per cent. Longding district recorded the highest polling at over 84 per cent, while East Kameng reported the lowest turnout at just above 65 per cent.

  • 7:00 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Voter turnout snapshot from Itanagar Municipal Corporation

    The Itanagar Municipal Corporation recorded a voter turnout of 51.39 per cent, with 24,604 voters casting their ballots out of a total of 47,877 registered electors. Compared to rural panchayat polls, urban participation remained lower.

  • 6:59 AM (IST)Dec 20, 2025
    Posted by Isha Bhandari

    Counting of votes for Itanagar to take place at 8 am

    Itanagar municipal corporation results live: Counting of votes for the Itanagar Municipal Corporation Election 2025 will begin at 8 am today. Election officials will start the process under strict security arrangements.

