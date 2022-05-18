Mahesh Babu pens touching letter for his fans as gratitude for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' success

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu

'Sarkaru Vaari Paata,' starring Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh, is performing well in theatres. The team recently held a large celebration in Kurnool to commemorate the film's success. Now, the superstar has written a heartfelt letter to thank his "super" fans for helping to make the commercial drama a smashing hit. Mahesh Babu is ecstatic about the film's box office success. He expressed gratitude to his super fans, his team, and especially director Parasuram for providing him with such a fantastic film.

Taking to his Instagram, the telugu actor wrote, "Overwhelmed by the outpouring of love for Sarkaru Vaari Paata! To all my super fans, a heartfelt thank you for making this film a blockbuster success! Gratitude always."

About 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

The film, which was released on May 12, has exceeded all expectations and became one of the biggest hits in Mahesh's career. It has already shattered many box office records, grossing over Rs 100 crore in just five days. 'SVP' is also very strong on weekdays, while the overseas collections refuse to slow down as well.

Parasuram's directorial is about the banking system and stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu's love interest. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is billed to be a commercial drama.