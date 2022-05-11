Mahesh Babu issues clarification on 'Bollywood can't afford me' remark

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TEAM MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu recently landed himself into a controversy when he said that Bollywood can't afford him. During Adivi Sesh's 'Major' trailer launch, Mahesh Babu said that 'Bollywood can't afford him' and he wouldn't want to waste time as he enjoys in the Telugu film industry. After the comment went viral, a section of Bollywood followers slammed the Telugu actor, saying that he disrespected Bollywood. Well, the actor has now issued a clarification over the same. He said that his comment was blown out of proportion and he respects all languages.

Mahesh Babu clarifies 'Bollywood can't afford me' statement

The actor said that his comment was blown out of proportion and that he respects all the languages. Also, Mahesh Babu said that he is comfortable doing the film in Telugu and is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places.

"Mahesh has clarified that he loves cinema and respects all languages. He said he is comfortable doing the film where he has been working. He said he is happy to see his dream coming true as Telugu cinema is going places," the statement read. ALSO READ: Why 'Bollywood can't afford' Mahesh Babu? Tollywood actor charges THIS whopping amount per film

Also, Mahesh Babu said that his upcoming film with RRR director SS Rajamouli will be his first pan-India release. The highly anticipated film will likely hit the floor in the first quarter of 2023.

Mahesh Babu's Bollywood comment

The 46-year-old revealed he has received numerous offers from the Hindi film industry, but he doesn't feel the need to cross over. "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me. The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier," Mahesh Babu said. Mahesh Babu roped in Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran for 'Major' trailer launch for THIS reason