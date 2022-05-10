Mahesh Babu roped in Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran for 'Major' trailer launch for THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ADIVI SESH, SALMAN/OFFICIAL ACC Adivi Sesh, Salman Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Mahesh Babu

The much-awaited trailer of Adivi Sesh's upcoming film Major was launched recently. In a collaborative effort to honour Sandeep Unnikrishnan's memories, superstars Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu, and Prithviraj Sukumaran launched the trailer of 'Major' on Monday (May 9) in Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam, respectively. The film traces the inspirational journey of the army officer and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. A day after launching the trailer, Mahesh Babu revealed the reason for roping in Salman and Prithviraj for the event. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu wants to follow his wife Namrata Shirodkar on...

The Telugu superstar, who is producing the film under his home banner G Mahesh Babu Entertainment, said, "It feels great to see them launch the trailer of 'Major'. I have known Salman sir for a while now. Even my wife, Namrata Shirodkar knows him well. Saiee Manjrekar too played an instrumental role to get him to tweet our trailer. It was Adivi Sesh's idea to get superstars from different industries on board to launch our trailer. They are huge superstars, and their launching also results in us getting their fans excited."

Salman and Prithviraj unveiled the trailer on their social media handles in Hindi and Malayalam, while Mahesh Babu launched the trailer at the grand trailer release event in Hyderabad. ALSO READ: Major Trailer Launch: Salman Khan, Mahesh Babu & Prithviraj launch Adivi Sesh's film trailer in 3 languages

About Adivi Sesh's Major

Slipping into the character of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, actor Adivi Sesh brings to screen the heroics of the martyr, commemorating the iconic milestones of the army officer's personal as well as professional life. The film unfolds the story behind the unfortunate terror attack and pays homage to his eventful life.

'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murali Sharma. It will be hitting the theatres on June 3. It is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.