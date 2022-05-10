Why 'Bollywood can't afford' Mahesh Babu? Tollywood actor charges THIS whopping amount per film

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/SARKARU VAARI PAATA Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu left people heartbroken when he hinted that he might not make his Bollywood debut. During an event, the Tollywood actor bluntly said that Bollywood cannot afford him and therefore he does not want to waste his time. The 46-year-old revealed he has received numerous offers from the Hindi film industry, but he doesn't feel the need to cross over. "I may sound arrogant, I did get a lot of offers in Hindi, but I don’t think they can afford me. I don’t want to waste my time working in an industry which can’t afford me," Mahesh Babu said.

"The stardom and love I have here in Telugu cinema, I never thought of going to another industry. I always thought I will do films here and they will become bigger, and my belief is turning into a reality now. I can't be happier," he added. Also, Mahesh Babu claimed that he is committed to doing films in Telugu and his upcoming film with RR director SS Rajamouli will be his first pan-India release. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu wants to follow his wife Namrata Shirodkar on...

However, as Mahesh Babu has said that Bollywood cannot 'afford’ him, do you know how much he charges for a film? If reports are to be believed, the actor, who earlier earned around Rs 60 crores from each of his films, has hiked his fee to Rs 80 crores now. On the other hand, Prabhas is said to be the highest-paid actor in Tollywood. He is receiving over Rs 100 crore for each film.

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu roped in Salman Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran for 'Major' trailer launch for THIS reason

Mahesh Babu's professional front

The actor will next be seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' Directed by Parasuram Petla, Mahesh-starrer is billed to be a commercial drama. Starring Keerthy Suresh as the female lead, it is one of the most-awaited movies in Telugu. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is slated for a summer release on May 12th, 2022.