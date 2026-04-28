England name squad for Women's T20 World Cup 2026, 18-year-old Corteen-Coleman included

New Delhi:

Hosts England have named their squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup 2026, with the 18-year-old Tilly Corteen-Coleman being a stand-out inclusion. The tournament will be the first ICC event that England will be hosting since winning the ODI World Cup 2017, and it gets underway on June 12.

Along with Corteen-Coleman, fast bowlers Issy Wong and Lauren Filer are also picked for their first T20 World Cup. The 18-year-old left-arm spinner from Surrey has impressed the England think tank with her recent performances. She first made her name in the Charlotte Edwards Cup in 2024 when she scalped four wickets in four balls for South East Stars. She was also impressive in the 30-player intra-squad trip to South Africa last month.

England coach Edwards feels this was 'hardest set of selection meetings'

Meanwhile, England head coach Charlotte Edwards admitted that selecting the team was the 'hardest set'. "The waiting and wondering is over," Edwards said in a press release. "We have named our ICC Women's T20 World Cup squad, and there is no doubt that it has been incredibly tough to get to these 15 names.

"This is the hardest set of selection meetings I have been a part of because the pool of players to choose from is so strong and so many talented players have put their hand up to be a part of the squad, which is exactly what we want. That is the nature of world-class sport, and it is a privilege we don't take lightly to be able to make these difficult decisions.

"An ICC Women's T20 World Cup on home soil is a special moment for the game in this country, and we are all really motivated by what could be ahead for this group of players and what they can achieve this summer."

Nat Sciver-Brunt set to lead the team

Meanwhile, Nat Sciver-Brunt enters her seventh T20 World Cup and will be leading England in her first World Cup, as Heather Knight stepped down from the role last year. "It is a huge honour to be leading England into a T20 World Cup at home in front of family and friends and all our passionate supporters," she said.

"We have all been looking forward to this summer and this tournament for some time now, and the naming of the squad means it is almost here, and we can't wait to get out onto the field and give it everything to win this World Cup again. I know how much winning in 2009 meant to the players and to Charlotte Edwards as captain, and being in the team under Heather Knight's leadership for the 2017 ODI World Cup win was incredibly special."

England's squad for T20 World Cup:

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Em Arlott, Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Kira Chathli, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Mahika Gaur, Dani Gibson, Jodi Grewcock, Amy Jones, Freya Kemp, Heather Knight, Emma Lamb, Linsey Smith, Issy Wong, Danni Wyatt-Hodge