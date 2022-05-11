Mahesh Babu starrer Sarkaru Vaari Paata: Where to Watch, Trailer, Review, Box Office, HD download

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh- starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is gearing up for its grand release on May 12. Billed as a commercial drama, the film is directed by Parasuram Petla. The action drama marks Mahesh’s comeback to the silver screen after the 2020 release 'Sarileru Neekevvaru.' The film marks Mahesh’s first collaboration with director Parasuram. SVP is being produced jointly by Naveen Yerneni, Y. Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta and Gopichand Achanta.

FlyHigh Cinemas, Shloka Entertainments, and Classic Entertainments have acquired the rights to 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' in the United States. They have made the necessary arrangements to screen 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' in as many as 603 locations across the US. On May 2, the long-awaited trailer of the Telugu film, was released. To watch Mahesh Babu starrer, here are all the details viz where to watch, trailer, movie review, box office, HD download, how to book tickets, etc that you should know.

What is Sarkaru Vaari Paata's release date?

Mahesh Babu starrer is set to hit theatres on May 12.

Who is the director of Mahesh Babu's film?

Parasuram Petla

What is the star cast of Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

Mahesh Babu as Mahesh

Keerthy Suresh as Kalaavathi

Samuthirakani as Rajendra Nath

Nadhiya

Sowmya Menon as Sowmya

Vennela Kishore as Kishore

Subbaraju

Where to book Sarkaru Vaari Paata's movie tickets?

All the moviegoers can book Mahesh Babu's movie tickets on BookMyShow or on PayTM for any theatre/cinema halls near you. If you book through Amazon Pay, you may also get cashback in your Amazon wallet.

Who is the music director of Sarkaru Vaari Paata?

S Thaman was signed to compose the music for the film.

Images, Wallpapers and Posters of Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Watch Sarkaru Vaari Paata trailer here: