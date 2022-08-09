Mahesh Babu's wife Namrata Shirodkar pens awwdorable birthday note, says 'you light up my world'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MAHESH BABU Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar

Mahesh Babu is celebrating his 47th birthday today. On his special day, his family and fans have wished the actor in the most sweetest way possible. However, the best wish arrived from his wife Namrata Shirodhkar, who shared a solo picture of the South superstar and wrote that 'he lit up her world like nobody else.'

Namrata Shirodkar's Instagram Post

Taking to her Instagram, the former actress, posting a picture of her husband, said, "You light up my world like nobody else! Happy birthday MB!! Here's to many more crazy years together!! Love you, now and always." For the unversed, the Telugu superstar and Namrata recently returned from a family holiday. They were in the US with their daughter Sitara Ghattamaneni and son Gautham Ghattamaneni.

Reportedly, Mahesh Babu will be celebrating his birthday in Hyderabad, where Namrata has planned a grand birthday bash for the actor.

Birthday wishes have been pouring in for Mahesh Babu from various parts of the country and the world on social media. Actor Riteish Deshmukh also wished Mahesh Babu and wrote, “Happy Birthday Mahesh - have a stupendous one!!!”

ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu Birthday: Pokiri's re-release creates history with a massive turn out at global scale

Pokiri re-released on Mahesh Babu's birthday

On the celebratory occasion, a special screening of South superstar's 2006 romantic action entertainer Pokiri was organised. Usually, special shows take place only at one or two locations but Mahesh Babu starrer has created history for having the highest number of shows as fans have organised a mammoth 200 plus screens across the globe. Industry sources say that this is a never before record for an Indian film.

The proceeds from the screenings will go towards funding the education and heart operations of children being carried out by the Mahesh Babu Foundation. ALSO READ: Mahesh Babu Birthday: Fans celebrate 'Prince of Telugu cinema' special day like a festival

Mahesh Babu's work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Mahesh Babu, was last seen in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata.' The film directed by Parasuram, also stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. Released on May 12, the actioner has exceeded all expectations and became one of the biggest hits in Mahesh's career. SVP is about the banking system and stars Keerthy Suresh as Mahesh Babu's love interest. Jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, 14 Reels Plus, and GMB Entertainment, the film is billed to be a commercial drama.

Next, Mahesh Babu and Trivikram Srinivas have reunited for the upcoming project SSMB28. The film will arrives in theatres in 2023.

Latest Entertainment News