Independence Day 2022: Bollywood, TV celebs extend warm wishes on August 15

Independence Day 2022: Today, India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, with utmost pride and joy. This day commemorates India's independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

Breaking the shackles of slavery after 90 years of mutiny, bloodshed, and political negotiations, in 1947 on this day, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag of Independent India. As this year marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the government has launched a host of events, including the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. On the other hand, our Bollywood and TV celebrities painted social media with colours of freedom. Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and others took to their official Twitter and Instagram accounts to extend warm wishes to their fans.

