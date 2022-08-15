Monday, August 15, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Celebrities
  5. Independence Day 2022: Bollywood, TV celebs extend warm wishes on August 15
Live now

Independence Day 2022: Bollywood, TV celebs extend warm wishes on August 15

Independence Day 2022 LIVE: Bollywood and TV celebrities painted social media with colours of freedom. Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and others took to their official Twitter and Instagram accounts to extend warm wishes to their fans.

India TV Entertainment Desk Written By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 15, 2022 7:38 IST
Independence Day 2022
Image Source : SHAH RUKH KHAN Independence Day 2022

Independence Day 2022: Today, India is celebrating its 75 years of Independence, with utmost pride and joy. This day commemorates India's independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the celebrations from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort.

Breaking the shackles of slavery after 90 years of mutiny, bloodshed, and political negotiations, in 1947 on this day, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru hoisted the National Flag of Independent India. As this year marks the 75th anniversary of India's independence, the government has launched a host of events, including the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign. On the other hand, our Bollywood and TV celebrities painted social media with colours of freedom. Amitabh Bachchan, Kangana Ranaut, Anupam Kher, and others took to their official Twitter and Instagram accounts to extend warm wishes to their fans. 

 

Latest Entertainment News

Live updates :Independence Day 2022: Bollywood celebs extend warm wishes

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • Aug 15, 2022 7:36 AM (IST) Posted by Ridhi Suri

    Shah Rukh Khan's video

    Shah Rukh Khan shared a video in which his sons Aryan and AbRam can be seen hoisting the national flag. He captioned the post, "Teaching the young ones at home the essence and sacrifice of our Freedom Fighters for our country India, will still take a few more sittings. But getting the flag hoisted by the little one made us all FEEL the pride, love and happiness instantly."

     

  • Aug 15, 2022 7:33 AM (IST) Posted by Poorva Joshi

    Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan join Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

    Shah Rukh Khan, his wife Gauri Khan and sons Aryan Khan and AbRam joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign by hoisting the national flag on the terrace of their home. Gauri on Sunday evening took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she can be seen standing beside the Indian flag along with SRK, elder son Aryan and younger son AbRam. Sharing the picture, Gauri wrote, "Happy Independence Day."

     

India@75

Top News

Latest News