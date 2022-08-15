Independence Day 2022: Amitabh Bachchan shares heartwarming video with specially-abled children | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/AMITABH BACHCHAN Independence Day 2022

Independence Day 2022: Amitabh Bachchan is an avid social media user who treats his fans and followers with exciting videos and pictures. He celebrated the 75 years of India's independence in a most special way and similarly wished his Instagram family in a unique way. The legendary actor on Monday took to his Instagram and shared a throwback heartwarming video in which he can be seen enacting the national anthem using sign language with specially-abled children. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Jai Hind ! (sic)."

Take a look:

In the video, Big B can be seen standing against the backdrop of Red Fort as he enacts the national anthem, along with the children. For the unversed, the video was released by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2017 to showcase India's inclusivity and diversity.

Netizens reactions

In no time, Amitabh Bachchan's post was bombarded with epic reactions from his fans and followers. His granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda also reacted to his video with a clapping hands emoji. Geeta Kapur, Maniesh Paul, Elli AvrRam and other celebs showed their love to the video.

Earlier in the day, Amitabh Bachchan shared a small blog on the occasion of Independence Day. He wrote, "As BHARAT celebrates its DIAMOND JUBILEE of AZAADI on August the 15th .. we in the Extended Family celebrate along the birthday of our dear Ef Nitish Murthy from Bangalore .. we wish you well on this glorious day .. may you ever be in auspiciousness and in victory .. keep creating .. and , yes , don’t forget to fly the Tiranga on your home .. #HarGharTiranga .. #HarDilTiranga .. love .. and .. Jai Hind !! (sic)."

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming films

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji's 'Brahmastra: Part One Shiva' alongside Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film is all set to release on September 9. After 'Brahmastra', Amitabh Bachchan will be seen in Vikas Bahl's 'Good Bye' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Neena Gupta, and Pavail Gulati. The makers of the film recently announced the release date - October 7, 2022. Apart from these two films, Big B has also wrapped up his shoot for his upcoming project 'Uunchai' starring Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani. The release date of the film is still awaited.

