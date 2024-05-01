CSK vs PBKS, IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Best fantasy picks for Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings match

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL Chennai Super Kings will take on Punjab Kings in Match No. 49 of IPL 2024

Chennai Super Kings will take on the Punjab Kings in another two-game streak with the same team back-to-back. The Super Kings lost to the Lucknow Super Giants on both occasions within a three-day gap and would want to avoid starting in their penultimate home game on Wednesday, May 1.

CSK got their most things on point in their last game playing the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Daryl Mitchell struck form, skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube smashed fifties, they got to a big score and the bowlers defended it masterfully with astute planning and execution. However, the challenge will be now to keep at it as they face a dark horse, who is coming off from pulling off a 262-run chase in Kolkata a few days ago.

Punjab Kings are in a must-win situation and desperately need a few things to go their way for longer periods of time. The regular skipper Shikhar Dhawan is expected to come back which means they might have to drop Rilee Rossouw and they might bring back Liam Livingstone in the middle order without disturbing the rest of the line-up. After four consecutive losses at home, the win against KKR was a shot in the arm for the Kings and they will hope to stitch together a few wins.

My Dream11 team for IPL 2024 Match No. 49, CSK vs PBKS

Prabhsimran Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube (vc), Sam Curran, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana (C), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh

Probable playing XIIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Shashank Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Harpreet Brar, Ashutosh Sharma, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada/Chris Woakes, Arshdeep Singh