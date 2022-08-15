Pippa teaser: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur's film on 1971 India-Pak war ignites spirit of patriotism; WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ISHAAN Pippa teaser

Pippa teaser: The makers of Ishaan Khatter and Mrunal Thakur starrer Pippa dropped the teaser of the war drama and also announced the release date of the film on the occasion of Independence Day. The film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon, best known for Akshay Kumar-led Airlift. The movie which was earlier scheduled for release on December 9 will now make its debut in theatres a week early on December 2. Pippa is based on the book 'The Burning Chaffees,' written by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta and the screenplay is by Ravinder Randhawa, Tanmay Mohan and Menon.

In the film, Ishaan will be seen playing Captain Mehta of the 45th Cavalry tank squadron who fought on India's eastern front during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. The film's title is a reference to the Russian amphibious tank called the PT-76, popularly known as 'Pippa', which features prominently in the film.

Speaking of the teaser, it is filled with heavy emotions and intense war scenes. Actresses Mrunal Thakur and Soni Razdan also marked their presence in the clip.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Ishaan wrote, "PIPPA in cinemas December 2nd, 2022.On the momentous occasion of our country's Independence Day - presenting a glimpse from a film we've collectively put our heart, gut and soul into. May our soil, our people and our culture be blessed always. It's been an honour to represent the valour and bravery of our defence forces. More to come."

Pippa is backed by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Siddharth Roy Kapur's Roy Kapur Films. Sharing more details about the project, Screwvala said, " 'Pippa,' set in 1971 against the backdrop of one of the largest refugee migrations in modern history that then led to the liberation and formation of a country is a story that must be told and we can't wait to unravel the scale of this epic movie to audiences worldwide."

"The Bangladesh Liberation War is often heralded as the only 'just war' in history because it was fought to save lives and to free a nation. We are honoured to bring audiences this inspiring story of the birth of Bangladesh, through the incredible journey of an Indian family on the frontlines," Roy Kapur added.

Maestro AR Rahman has composed the music.

