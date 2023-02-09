Did you know Kiara Advani's brother Mishaal Advani is a rapper? Know all about him

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@MISHAALADVANI Mishaal Advani's Instagram uploads with Kiara Advani

While Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are making headlines on social media for their wedding, Kiara's handsome brother Mishaal Advani has created a buzz on social media for surprising reasons. A few know about the new bride's younger brother of being a rapper. Yes, this cute-looking boy is a professional rapper and owns an online self-titled fashion store. According to the reports, Mishaal even dedicated a special song to sister Kiara and brother-in-law Sidharth.

Born on September 19, 1995, Mishaal is an Indian singer, rapper, composer, producer, and music director. He did his schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and pursued graduation at Brown University, United States. After completing graduation, Mishaal worked as a software engineer for some time and after some time, he met American rapper A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles. Mishaal released his first music video "Know My Name" on YouTube.

We all know that Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani tied the knot on February 7 in an intimate ceremony at at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer. The couple got married as per Hindu customs with 'band baaja and baraat'. Social media is filled with dreamy photos of the newlywed. Both Sid and Kiara shared the first photos from their wedding ceremony. The couple looked like an absolute dream in the wedding pictures. They took to their Instagram accounts and shared the pictures. They captioned it, "Ab humari permanent booking hogayi hai”.We seek your blessings and love on our journey ahead".

The couple was last spotted outside Delhi IGI Airport, holding hands and posing for the cameras. They were headed to Sidharth Malhotra's Delhi house for Kiara's griha pravesh. The couple will be hosting a wedding reception party in Delhi in February 9 and another party will be hosted on February 12 in Mumbai.

