Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan's film BREAKS several records; eyes Rs 500 crore

Pathaan Box Office Collection Day 15: Shah Rukh Khan's action film is showing no signs to slow down at ticket windows even after two weeks of release. Pathaan got off to a blistering start and collected over Rs 300 crore in the first week. It recently surpassed Rs 800 crore-mark globally and is still going strong at the box office. Now, its collections are growing at a steady pace. Despite the reduced rate of ticket prices in the national multiplex chains, the fans are turning up to watch the movie in large numbers. Pathaan has also become the all-time highest-grossing film in Hindi worldwide and is now all set to enter the Rs 500-crore club at the domestic box office.

Pathaan Box Office Report

The film starring SRK and Deepika Padukone as spy agents and John Abraham as the leader of an international terror outfit, has now grossed Rs 455 crore. Released on January 25, Pathaan minted around Rs 6-7 crore on Wednesday, surpassing the entire lifetime of Aamir Khan's film Dangal. Pathaan is now eyeing the Rs 500-crore mark in India. According to Box Office India, "Pathaan has smashed records at the box office. The film confirms the box office clout of Shah Rukh Khan which had not gone anywhere despite the last decade not being as kind as the decade before."

Pathaan enthralls overseas audience

"Pathaan (Hindi) crossed the $40 million benchmark in 14 days as it heads towards a $45 million total in overseas markets. The $50 million mark is probably going to be a tall order though 500 cr and $50 overseas makes for great numbers for the record books. Its never been done before and nothing has even come close. The film is close to $15 million in US / Canada and it will go past the RRR number today (Wednesday) as it crosses $15 million. RRR had grossed $14.87 million in all formats and is the number one Indian film in US / Canada post pandemic," BOI added.

"The Gulf total is also closing on in $12 million and this market has seen nothing like it. The worldwide number of the film is now 837 crore and it will easily cross 900 crore by the end of the third weekend."

