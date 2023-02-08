Shah Rukh Khan's gratitude to fans for Pathaan success: 'Thank u all for letting the Sun shine'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMSRK Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram uploads

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan is continuing to rule all over the world. The Pathaan fever is still high making the movie the first Hindi film to enter the 1000-crore club. Amid this blockbuster run, Shah Rukh took to his social media to thank fans for their love for the film and also added a cryptic caption too. With the massive success of Pathaan, SRK proved to be the king of Bollywood. He came back to the big screens after a gap of 4 years and the wait was worth it.

Expressing his gratitude to all his fans, Shah Rukh took to his Instagram handle and thanked them with a heart-melting note. He wrote, The Sun is alone….it Burns….and comes out of the darkness to Shine again. Thank u all for letting the Sun shine on #Pathaan.

Fans have been flooding the comment section with love and praises for the last of the stars. One of the users commented, "King’s always has a History". Another commented, "Keep shining always". "Thankyou for existing in this world", added another fan. Before Pathaan, Shah Rukh had not starred in a film since 2018 and his last few films – Zero, Fan, and Raees – hadn't quite set the box office on fire. As many had speculated that his box office magic was over, Shah Rukh made a promising comeback with Pathaan.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan has also set the tone for future crossover films in the production banner YRF's ‘spy universe’, which would consist of secret agents, including Pathaan (Deepika and Shah Rukh's character from the new film), Tiger (Salman Khan and Katrina's character from the Tiger franchise) and Kabir (Hrithik Roshan from War).

Also Read: Mohanlal's Drishyam goes international, Malayalam film to be remade in Hollywood, China, Korea

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan sent to 14 days judicial custody for amid assault accusations

Latest Entertainment News