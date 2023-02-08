Mohanlal's Drishyam goes international, Malayalam film to be remade in Hollywood, China, Korea

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/TARANADARSH Drishyam 2 remakes announced

Drishyam is going international. The Malayalam film starring Mohanlal in the lead role of the famous character Georgekutty, is getting several non-Indian remakes, including one in Hollywood. Drishyam is a huge hit in the Malayalam industry and after its success, two Bollywood remakes have come up till now. All parts of the franchise have been real money-spinners at the box office, especially Drishyam 2 in Hindi, which was released last year and earned close to Rs 250 crore at the box office in India.

Latest Entertainment News