Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania first reviews: Paul Rudd gives Marvel's Phase 5 a steady start

Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania: The arrival of Scott Lang/Ant-Man and Hope Pym/Wasp in the American superhero movie based on Marvel Universe is rapidly approaching. The movie is scheduled for release on February 17. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania begins Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The most potent antagonist in the MCU to date, Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors), will be unveiled in the movie. The first reviews for the film have already been revealed after the film's premiere, and based on these, it appears that Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is off to a solid start.

After the premiere, the micro-blogging site saw some initial reactions from Marvel fans and it's safe to say the superhero movie has come back with a bang. Take a look at the reviews:

One user wrote, "Paul Rudd retains his Marvel charmer status, but it’s Michelle Pfeiffer and Jonathan Majors who make the rambunctiously inventive "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" one of the studio’s buzziest titles."

Another user tweeted, "PHASE 5 HAS BEGUN! The new #AntMan movie is like a psychedelic rollercoaster full of frightening & hilarious oddities, plus one VERY menacing Kang. Big STAR WARS vibes meet the MCU at its freakiest & most inventive. MODOK is a riot, but Jonathan Majors conquers. Loved the ride."

A third user wrote, "ANT-MAN AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA is a blast, and finally answers some of the "where is the MCU going?" questions. Takes a minute to pick up, but has some great action scenes, creative visuals and a terrific villain in Kang. A solid start to Phase 5."

"ANT-MAN AND THE WASP QUANTUMANIA is a VISUAL FEAST packed w/ SURPRISES (big & small). A WILD RIDE from start to finish. Jonathan Majors CONQUERS as Kang, the Dynasty is here. Paul Rudd is as lovable as ever & 2 Post Credit scenes," another user wrote.

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania also stars David Dastmalchian as Veb, Katy O'Brian as Jentorra, William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Bill Murray as Lord Krylar. The sci-fi adventure opens in theatres on February 17, 2023.

