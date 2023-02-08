Waltair Veerayya on Netflix: Know streaming details of Chiranjeevi-Ravi Teja's film

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/WALTAIRVEERAYYA Waltair Veerayya stars Ravi Teja in a supporting role

Veteran star Chiranjeevi's hit Telugu film "Waltair Veerayya" is set to premiere on Netflix on February 27, the streaming platform announced on Tuesday. The streamer shared the digital premier date of the film on Netflix India South Twitter page.

"In front there is Mega Force festival! Waltair Veerayya is coming to Netflix on 27th Feb and we can't keep calm," the tweet read. The Telugu action movie stars Chiranjeevi in the titular role along side Ravi Teja, Shruti Haasan, Prakash Raj and Catherine Tresa. Directed by Bobby Kolli, "Waltair Veerayya" released in theatres on January 13. It has been produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar.

Fans quickly jumped to the comments section with reactions as the announcement of the film's OTT premiere was shared. "2nd highest grossing south movie of the year waiting to watch (sic)," wrote a Twitter user. Another one said, "Waiting to watch 2nd chiranjeevi movie (sic)."

After Godfather's release on Netflix last year, this is second Chiranjeevi film to arrive on Netflix. The streaming giant will be releasing many more Telugu titles this year after their theatrical run. Several of the titles will also be made available on the service in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada as well. Some of the titles are Mahesh Babu's upcoming film SSMB28, Ravi Teja's Dhamaka, Amigos, starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram and Ashika Ranganath, Meter, starring Kiran Abbavaram, directed by Ramesh Kaduri and Nani's Dasara.

