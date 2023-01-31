New Web Series on OTT in February 2023: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar this month

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER New Web Series on OTT in February 2023

New Web Series on OTT in February 2023: The new month will bring an array of new shows and series that you just can't miss. If you're a fan of Animation there's My Dad the Bounty Hunter. And, if you love to watch thrillers, You Season 4 Part 1 will release in February. Also, for rom-com enthusiasts, the Valentine's month has multiple offerings like Mirror: A Tale of Twin Cities. Here we have listed these and more new titles that will release on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, MX Player and Lionsgate Play among others:

You Season 4 Part 1

Release Date: Feb 9

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: The plot of the series 'You' is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Caroline Kepnes, and it revolves around the question "What would you do for love?". Penn Badgley plays the character of Joe Goldberg in the show, a man who will do almost anything for love. At the end of season three, Joe left Madre Linda to look for Marienne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris. Moving ahead with the Season 4 which is set in London, Joe adopts a new moniker Professor Jonathan Moore.

My Dad the Bounty Hunter

Release Date: Feb 9

Streaming on: Netflix

Summary: An intergalactic bounty hunter takes dad duty to new extremes when his two kids accidentally hitch a ride with him to outer space and crash his mission. The hyperdrive adventures of two kids who discover their seemingly average joe dad is actually an intergalactic bounty hunter! Dodging dangerous aliens and laser fights galore, this family bonding time goes to the extreme.

Love Shaadi Drama

Release Date: Feb 10

Streaming on: Disney+ Hotstar

Summary: Hotstar Special show 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama' will showcase everything that happened from the time the actress announced her decision to tie the knot with Sohael, as an army of wedding planners, designers and the families race against time to pull off a fairy-tale wedding in just six weeks, that was truly spectacular in every sense of the word.

The Luminaries

Release Date: February 10

Streaming on: MX Player

Summary: How did a sex worker get by in the 1800’s? Award winning limited series, The Luminaries is an adventure mystery set in the midst of New Zealand's 1860's gold rush period. Following the journey of Anna Wetherell, a sex worker who is accused of murdering and arrives in New Zealand from London to start a new life for herself. Starring Eve Hewson and Himesh Patel, the show is full of twists and turns - with the truth finally coming out in the series finale.

Mirror: A Tale of Twin Cities

Release Date: Feb 11

Streaming on: Lionsgate Play

Summary: Immerse yourself in a romantic fantasy C-Drama series, Mirror: A Tale of Twin Cities. Directed by Patrick Yau, it revolves around Su Mo (Li Yifeng), a Prince of Sea Gods, and Bai Ying (Chen Yuqi), a Princess and descendant of a mighty sword deity, who are fighting for the freedom of their people. The two enchanted beings meet in a peace-filled realm and are immediately attracted to one another. But with their brewing romance, they cross enemy lines and flare up animosity between the two warring factions, leading to unexpected consequences. After being expelled, Su Mo disguises herself as another being, while Bai Ying decides to shake up both worlds and put them at risk. Will their efforts reunite them? Enter this never-before-seen fanatical world of romance, drama, and action from 11th February as the 50-episode series streams on MX Player in Hindi, with new episodes dropping every week.

Carnival Row S2

Release Date: Feb 17

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

Summary: The second season of the fantasy series "Carnival Row", featuring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne will premiere on Prime Video. It is set in a Victorian fantasy world filled with mythological immigrant creatures whose exotic homelands were invaded by the empires of man. This growing population struggles to co-exist under the onerous laws of humanity. Vignette (Delevingne) and Philo (Bloom) rekindle a dangerous affair despite an increasingly intolerant society. Vignette also harbours a secret that endangers Philo's world during his most important case yet: a string of gruesome murders threatening the uneasy peace of the Row.

Baghdad Central

Release Date: February 17

Streaming on: MX Player

Summary: Everything’s fair in love and war. Or is it? ‘Baghdad Central’ presents an engaging mission set in war-torn Iraq that gradually becomes more intense until reaching an explosive finale. By depicting a story from the point of view of Iraqi locals instead of an American/British one, the series also throws light on the experiences of the citizens of a nation ruptured by war and political instability and what it feels like to be a prisoner in one’s own country. ‘Baghdad Central’ also manages to capture the cultural differences between Iraqi and Western societies deftly.

Latest Web Series News