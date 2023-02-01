Samantha turns spy for Prime Video series Citadel, to co-star opposite Varun Dhawan

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/RAJ AND DK Samantha will star opposite Varun Dhawan in Citadel Indian version

Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be starring opposite Varun Dhawan in the Indian version of Citadel. The upcoming web series will mark her reunion with the director duo Raj and DK, who made her a pan-India star with their previous series The Family Man 2. Samantha has officially boarded this huge project from Prime Video, which is helmed by Russo Brothers of Avengers: Endgame and Extraction fame. The Russo Brothers have directed the mothership Citadel series with Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The Indian version has cast its two main leads.

Samantha turns stylish spy in Citadel

Samantha will be playing a stylish spy in Citadel. In a promotional photo, she was seen wearing a leather jacket with skinny-fit denim. She completed her look with aviator sunglasses. Needless to say, fans have been left excited with Samantha officially boarding Citadel's Indian installment. This will also mark her second project in the Hindi entertainment industry. Meanwhile, her upcoming film Shaakuntalam will release in cinema halls on February 17.

Read: Netflix takes us behind YRF's iconic movies with documentary The Romantics, to stream from FEB 14

Citadel to be shot in India and international locations

Citadel's Indian installment will be shot in various locations, including parts of India, Serbia and South Africa. "The canvas for the Indian installment of Citadel is larger than life but the treatment and texture is retro, rooted, and quirky," said Aparna Purohit, head of India Originals, Prime Video.

Read: New Web Series on OTT in February 2023: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar this month

“The Citadel universe, the interconnected storylines between the productions across the globe, and most importantly, the script of the Indian installment really excited me. I am thrilled to be a part of this brilliant universe conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. I am also looking forward to working with Varun (Dhawan) for the first time on this project. He is someone who is full of life and cheer when you’re around him,” Samantha said.

Latest Web Series News