Netflix takes us behind Yash Raj Films' iconic movies with documentary The Romantics, to stream from FEB 14

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/NETFLIX_IN The Romantics will stream from February 14

Netflix will take movie buffs behind one of Bollywood's oldest production houses Yash Raj Films with a special 4-part documentary The Romantics. It will stream on Netflix from February 14. Since the documentary will be a celebration of Yash raj Films' romantic films and how they came to define various eras in Bollywood, there could not be a better occasion than Valentine's Day to release it. The announcement regarding this special presentation on Yash Raj Films came on Tuesday and the trailer of The Romantics will be launched on Wednesday.

The Romantics: Know details about the documentary

The Romantics promises to be a one-of-a-kind feature documentary presentation on Bollywood. It will look at how Yash Raj Films came to be. In 2022, YRF celebrated 50 years in cinema and the documentary new film will be an ode to the visionary filmmaker Yash Chopra and the second-generation producer Aditya Chopra, who scaled newer heights with projects he backed. A poster was launched teasing the upcoming documentary film. In it, a woman walked across as her saree's pallu waved in the air behind her. This has been a trope in Yash Raj Films and its use in The Romantics poster is acknowledging it. In the background are romantic films from the banner of Yash Raj. The Romantics is directed by Smriti Mundhra.

Read: New Web Series on OTT in February 2023: What to watch on Netflix, Prime Video & Hotstar this month

What will The Romantics be about?

The Romantics is a tribute to late Yash Chopra, the filmmaker behind iconic Bollywood films like Silsila, Lamhe, Kabhi Kabhie, Veer-Zaara, Dil To Pagal Hai, Chandni and Jab Tak Hai Jaan. “The gripping documentary series is the real and definitive story of Yash Chopra and his son Aditya Chopra’s journey to building a world-class studio and will give our viewers a glimpse into the lives of one of the most influential families in Bollywood film history," Monika Shergill, VP - Content, Netflix India said.

Read: Aarya 3 FIRST LOOK revealed: Sushmita Sen goes rogue in new season; watch video

Latest Web Series News