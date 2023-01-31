Dasara Teaser: Nani's raw avatar gives fans goosebumps, watch action-packed video

Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/SLV CINEMAS The first teaser of Nani's upcoming film Dasara has been revealed

Dasara teaser presents Nani in a raw and rustic avatar and fans of the Telugu star have been blown away by the first footage of the upcoming film. This is Nani's first pan-India project and all eyes will be on how it performs at the box office when it hits the big screens in March later this year. The teaser of Dasara has pinned high hopes on the movie. Director SS Rajamouli, Shahid Kapoor, Dhanush, Dulquer Salmaan and Rakshit Shetty helped Nani present the film to the local audiences.

Dasara teaser leaves fans impressed

The teaser of Dasara was launched in Hyderabad on Monday. This film shows Nani in a totally different avatar. Dasara revolves around people working in coal mines in Telangana and the dark and gritty tone of the film shows how the workers and their families are forced to live in squalor. The film seems to be about the uprising of the labourers working in coal mines and Nani will be shown as their unlikely leader. The film's production value looks nice and some of the scenes stand out. Also, the action looks incredible and we can count on Nani to deliver when it comes to performance on the screen.

Fans have showered love on the teaser of Dasara as it was released in multiple languages on YouTube.

Check out the promotional posters of the upcoming film.

Dasara cast and crew

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, Sai Kumar and Rajsekhar Aningi. The film is set to be released in theatres on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is set against the backdrop of Singareni coal mines near Ramagundam's Godavarikhani of Telangana. At the teaser launch event in Hyderabad, Nani flaunted his natural curls and arrived looking dashing in a casual look comprised of a black shirt and blue denim.

