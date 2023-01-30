Kamal Haasan pens note on Mahatma Gandhi's 75th death anniversary: 'I bow on the memorial day'

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@SYEDIBRAHIM026 Kamal Haasan's fan page upload

Actor and politician Kamal Haasan gave a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 75th death anniversary. Taking to Twitter, Kamal penned a note saying that he tries to be like Mahatma Gandhi. Earlier this month during a conversation with Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, the actor also revealed that he was a bitter critic of Gandhi in his teens. The actor also said that he bowed before the father of the nation.

Kamal wrote on Twitter in Tamil, "Not a single day has passed in my life without thinking of Gandhi and uttering his name. There are many Gandhians even today who are proof that anyone can become a Gandhi if they try. I am one of those who try to be Gandhi. I bow on the memorial day."

The actor is known to be a big admirer of Mahatma Gandhi, even last year he took to his Twitter handle to pay tribute to the father of the nation. On this day, Gandhi may have been assassinated, but he left behind an immortal philosophy to save humanity."

"All over the world, Gandhis are coming up to lead us. They are fighting for freedom, justice, equality, and nature. Let us also not search for Gandhi in others but change ourselves into Gandhi".

Talking to Rahul Gandhi, he shared about his 2000 release Hey Ram which was based on the assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The film was released in both Tamil and Hindi. Kamal opened up about how he agreed to do the project and what went on behind the camera. He said, "It was my way of saying sorry to my Bapu...I talk a lot about Gandhi ji now, but it wasn't like that from the beginning. My father was a 'Congressman' but my environment made me a bitter critic of Gandhi ji when I was in my teens. My father said, 'Just read history, you are talking from today.' But today matters is what... He is a lawyer, but he didn't argue with me on this".

Kamal Haasan and Rahul Gandhi's candid conversation:

Recently another movie by Rajkumar Santoshi, 'Gandhi Godse: Ek Yudh' was released in theatres, which depicted the war between the two opposing ideologies of Gandhi and Nathuram Godse. Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated by Nathuram Godse on January 30, 1948.

