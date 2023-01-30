Aarya 3 FIRST LOOK revealed: Sushmita Sen goes rogue in new season; watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sushmita Sen in Aarya 3

Aarya 3 FIRST LOOK revealed: Sushmita Sen has cultivated a loyal fan following with her web series 'Aarya'. The third season of the show started its shoot on Monday and the first look of the new season has been revealed. Going by the initial video seems like, Sushmita's character has gone rogue in the upcoming season. She's become even more daring and seems like there's no stopping her. At least, that's what the first video shows.

In a video clip posted by Disney Plus Hotstar on Instagram, the actor can be seen wearing big shades as she sits in a well lit place with a cigar in her hands. While there is no dialogue in the clip, Sushmita's presence speaks volumes. "She is back, and she means business #HotstarSpecials #Aarya3, Now shooting. Coming soon only on @disneyplushotstar," the caption of the video reads.

Meanwhile, Sushmita feels that the show has become synonymous with her name. Talking about the same, Sushmita said: "'Aarya' is synonymous with my name. I have lived as Aarya for two whole seasons and the love received by the audiences has only encouraged me to do more. Walking on the sets of Aarya Season 3 makes me feel at home and gives me a sense of empowerment."

The International Emmy-nominated show follows the story of the titular character of an independent woman who seeks to protect her family and joins a mafia gang in order to get revenge for her husband's murder.

The director of the show, Ram Madhvani said: "Getting to and commencing Season 3 of 'Aarya' is too special for me and my team. I'm grateful to our audiences who showered the series with so much love and stayed invested in the journey and evolution of Aarya Sareen. I can promise them that they are going to ask for more seasons after this one."

He added: "I'm equally thankful to the team especially co-producer Amita Madhvani and our Executive Producer Sia Bhuyan; also, to all our actors especially Sushmita Sen, who makes 'Aarya' so memorable in people's hearts. From being Emmy nominated for the International Emmys with season 1 to getting so much love and awards for Season 2, it's been a fantastic ride. Here's to a roaring Season 3.

Produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films, 'Aarya' is now shooting for its Season 3. The show will soon release on Disney+ Hotstar.

