  4. VIRAL VIDEO: Seen David Warner's stint in Pathaan? Here's how cricketer became part of Shah Rukh Khan's film

VIRAL VIDEO: Seen David Warner's stint in Pathaan? Here's how cricketer became part of Shah Rukh Khan's film

VIRAL VIDEO: David Warner made himself a part of Pathaan in his own unique way. Check out how he shared his love for Shah Rukh Khan's film which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. The video will definitely crack you up.

India TV Entertainment Desk Edited By: India TV Entertainment Desk New Delhi Published on: January 30, 2023 13:48 IST
David Warner in Pathaan spoof video
Image Source : INSTAGRAM David Warner in Pathaan spoof video

VIRAL VIDEO: Pathaan craze has preceded borders. Shah Rukh Khan's film has not only been impressing cinema lovers in India but overseas too. And a popular name added to the list is none other than Australian cricketer David Warner. He seems to have enjoyed the Bollywood star's stint in the blockbuster. Lauding the film and the actor in his own special way, Warner posted a video from the film, but there's a catch. 

Warner, who is an avid Instagram user, shared a video of himself where he can be seen in Pathaan's avatar. Basically, he swapped SRK's face with his own in several scenes from the blockbuster. "Wow what a film, can you name this?? #legend #icon," the famous cricketer captioned the post. Watch the viral video here:

Warner's love for Indian films is a well-known fact. He keeps sharing videos on Indian songs. He has often taken to social media, making Reels and TikTok videos on various Telugu and Hindi songs and scenes including films like Pushpa and KGF.

Meanwhile, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest release is emerging as an unstoppable force at the global box office. Pathaan, directed by Siddharth Raaj Anand, has earned over Rs 480 crore gross worldwide in five days. The film registered over Rs 60 crore net in India.

Pathaan crossed the Rs 200-crore net mark in India in just four days, with a Rs 265-crore gross collection up on the board. Four days is the shortest time for a Hindi film to enter the Rs 200 crore club.

"Pathaan" has also become the only Hindi film to register three Rs 50-crore days. Now, as a result, all films in YRF's Spy Universe -- "Ek Tha Tiger", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "War", and "Pathaan" -- are blockbusters.

