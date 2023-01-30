Pathaan: Pakistani actress calls Shah Rukh Khan 'universal superstar'; gets brutally trolled

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Pathaan

Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan has been breaking many box office records and is expected to continue its dream run in the coming weeks. While the buzz around the film also starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham refuses to die, protests are also going on in front of the theatres to ban the film. Nonetheless, SRK has managed to establish his sup[remacy once again. Pakistani actress VJ Anoushey Ashraf also believes the same as she called the Bollywood actor 'universal superstar'.

In her recent Instagram story, Pakistani actress Anoushey praised Shah Rukh Khan and said she will always be a fan of him. She wrote, "As much as people dislike him, as much as Pakistanis feel we should not promote Bollywood, for me SRK is a universal superstar. As artists we believe we connect to people beyond borders (which is an awful man-made concept), the world only knows us as humans and this human (Shah Rukh) has done remarkable stuff and speaks ever so eloquently! Forever a fan (of) Shah Rukh Khan."

While SRK fans agreed, it did not go down well with pakistani fans who trolled her brutally on social media. Many claimed that the actress just want SRK's attention which is the reason she praised him. Strongly reacting to the trolls, Anoushey shared another post on Instagram and said that 'Good luck hating losers!'.

She wrote, "Man, I share things on my wall, as my opinions but the people in the comments section here are remarkable…they can’t even take an opinion. Like just ‘in my eyes’ an opinion is lost because they’re busy thinking I want to get noticed by him (Shah Rukh). Haha I mean, there are many ways to get noticed. Many many many… than a mere opinion on my own story. Stars have universal love, respect and appeal and so we speak about them. But Pakistanis in general have this hate deep seated in them. Even for their own. They just cannot be nice in general. Everything makes them want to put another down. God knows what satisfaction they get from that but to an outsider it speaks volumes of a hardened, deprived and negative mindset."

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan collected another Rs 100 crore day on its fourth day, as it registered Rs 53.25 crore net in India (in Hindi and all dubbed versions). After the collection on Day 5, the film's total is Rs 480 cr gross worldwide. Pathaan has also become the only Hindi film to register three Rs 50-crore days. Now, as a result, all films in YRF's Spy Universe -- "Ek Tha Tiger", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "War", and "Pathaan" -- are blockbusters.

