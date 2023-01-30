Pathaan Box Office Collections Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan film causes rampage, set to be biggest Bollywood grosser

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Shah Rukh Khan's poster from Pathaan

Pathaan Box Office Collections Day 5: Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and has a special cameo by Salman Khan has caused a rampage at the box office. Cinegoers have been showering the film with immense love and it won't be surprising if it goes on to become the biggest Bollywood film of recent times. In the first five days, of its release, the film minted over Rs 450 Cr at the International box office and close to Rs 300 Cr nett domestically. It is the highest number in the post pandemic era.

Pathaan Box Office Report

The film's Hindi version is estimated to collect Rs 60 crores on Sunday, according to film critic and movie trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Taking to Twitter he shared early estimates for the film and wrote, "#Pathaan *early estimates* Sun [Day 5]: Rs 60 cr to Rs 62 cr. #Hindi version. Note: Final total could be marginally higher/lower."

Earlier, Taran estimated that the film is expected to become the fastest to hit the Rs 250 crore mark in India on Day 5. He wrote, 'PATHAAN' NEW MILESTONE: FASTEST TO HIT Rs 250 CR... AGAIN OVERTAKES 'KGF2', 'BAAHUBALI 2', 'DANGAL'... #Pathaan: Will cross Rs 250 cr today [Day 5] #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 7 #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 8 #Dangal: Day 10 #Sanju: Day 10 #TigerZindaHai: Day 10 #India biz.

Box Office India shared more on this, in its report stating, "Now its about becoming the BIGGEST Hindi grosser in India and if all goes well than after almost 6 years the title of BIGGEST GROSSER will be back with an original HINDI film where it RIGHTFULLY belongs. This title in Overseas is certain but India there is still work to do but hopefully the next few days will ensure it will reach there."

"Pathaan" has also become the only Hindi film to register three Rs 50-crore days. Now, as a result, all films in YRF's Spy Universe -- "Ek Tha Tiger", "Tiger Zinda Hai", "War", and "Pathaan" -- are blockbusters.

About Pathaan

'Pathaan' marks the return of King Khan, as he is known, on the silver screen after 4 long years of waiting. His last film was the ambitious 'Zero' directed by Aanand L. Rai, which was released in 2018. The film was a box-office disaster as it earned Rs 88.74 crore in India. Prior to that, SRK's 'Jab Harry Met Sejal', which released in 2017, earned Rs 62 crore in India as per Box Office India.

For the unversed, 'Pathaan', is part of Aditya Chopra's ambitious spy universe and has Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

